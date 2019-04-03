Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 12,778 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 647,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,325,000 after buying an additional 138,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,516. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

