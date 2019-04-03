Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLVS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 80,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

