Clearwater Paper (CLW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLW. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 168,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,871. The stock has a market cap of $337.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 58.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

