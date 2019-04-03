Citigroup Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,765 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth $584,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

