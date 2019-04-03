Citigroup Inc (C) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,871,341 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 18,339,578 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,770,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

