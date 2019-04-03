Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,117,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SIGA opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

