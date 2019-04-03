Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

