CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 58,066 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,066 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/cibc-asset-management-inc-sells-58066-shares-of-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.