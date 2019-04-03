Christopher J. Kuehn Sells 5,195 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,016. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at $14,576,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 27.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

