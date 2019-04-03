Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.57.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 753 properties totaling 66.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

