Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.53). Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $10.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $530.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.06 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

PLCE stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $160.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,212,000 after buying an additional 278,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at $22,982,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Childrens Place by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at $11,906,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,711,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

