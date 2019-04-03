Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after buying an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 478.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,855,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

NYSE:CVX opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/chevron-co-cvx-shares-sold-by-first-midwest-bank-trust-division.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.