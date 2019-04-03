Chevron Co. (CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 271,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,867.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,998,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,839,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,907,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

