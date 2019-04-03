Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Sells $1,717,846.90 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,717,846.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,927,346.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 425.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.30. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $37,715,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 195,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

