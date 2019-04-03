Chariot Oil & Gas (CHAR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Approximately 63,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

CHAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

