Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) Stock

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

