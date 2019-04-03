Cetera Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

