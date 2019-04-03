Cetera Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

