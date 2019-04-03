Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

