Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-cuts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-kld-400-social-etf-dsi.html.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.