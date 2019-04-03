Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. Johnson Rice lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $15.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

CDEV traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 222,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,757. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $12,791,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $7,714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 542,778 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

