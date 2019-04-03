CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) Price Target Cut to $41.00

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 82.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CELYAD SA/ADR from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.82. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

