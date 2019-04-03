Celgene (CELG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.52.

CELG stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celgene will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

