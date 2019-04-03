Ccore Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Ccore has a market cap of $34,586.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00394442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01713399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00247769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00425147 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

