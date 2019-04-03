CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 393,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,147,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $2.00 price target on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of CBL opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.50 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

