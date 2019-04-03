Cars.com (CARS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cars.com to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. Cars.com has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.49 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cars.com by 1,824.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 546,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 518,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Cars.com by 1,267.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

