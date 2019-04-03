CarMax (KMX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.91, but opened at $69.80. CarMax shares last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 77727 shares.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $83,206,000. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $46,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $23,619,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CarMax by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 350,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $17,788,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

