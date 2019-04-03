Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Carmanah Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday.

CMH stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Carmanah Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.39 and a 12 month high of C$6.99. The company has a market cap of $127.46 million and a P/E ratio of -82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

