Carboneum [C8] Token (C8) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market capitalization of $952,698.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboneum [C8] Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00395524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.01708085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00246260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00416564 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,325,996 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io . Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io

Buying and Selling Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum [C8] Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum [C8] Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.