Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2019 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.93.

CP opened at $206.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $224.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.59%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

