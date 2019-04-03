Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.19.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,707. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.11 and a 52 week high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.58, for a total value of C$3,024,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,157,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,196,409.74. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal acquired 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.96 per share, with a total value of C$437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,923,788.08. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,848 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

