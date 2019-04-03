Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,029,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,949,000 after acquiring an additional 606,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Shares of CM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. 16,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,379. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

