Camtek (CAMT) Shares Up 6.9%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.81. 627,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 174,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAMT. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 129,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

