California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,606 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of National Bank worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,707,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94,249 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 716,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bank news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 19,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $685,271.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,314.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,707 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 21.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

