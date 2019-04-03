California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,242 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Andersons by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,796 shares in the company, valued at $552,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $77,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

