California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 816,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 980.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 701,767 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 402,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 248,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 225,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 44,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 12.33. The company has a market cap of $842.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Securities dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

