Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMCL traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 445 ($5.81). 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 715 ($9.34). The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

