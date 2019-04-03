Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CMCL traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 445 ($5.81). 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 715 ($9.34). The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
