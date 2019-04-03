Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

