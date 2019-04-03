Cable One Inc (CABO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,036.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $1,002.04. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,649. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $1,004.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 34.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cable One by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cable One by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

