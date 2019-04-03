Cable One (CABO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $997.82

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $997.82 and last traded at $991.38, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $981.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price objective on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Cable One by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

