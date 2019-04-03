BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,913 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 489.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 76.32%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

