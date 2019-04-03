Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $615,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $522,489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $3,259,272.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,128,043.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $418,151.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,512 shares of company stock worth $15,974,253 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

