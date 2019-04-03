Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175,810 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,343,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 898,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (GE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/buckley-wealth-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.