Buckingham Research Cuts Hub Group (HUBG) Price Target to $50.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.67. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hub Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 1,508.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,199 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

