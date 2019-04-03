Buckeye Partners (BPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPL. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 163,418 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,274 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 645,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 418,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

