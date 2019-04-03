Brunswick (BC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. 615,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,891. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,255,000 after acquiring an additional 196,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after acquiring an additional 136,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after acquiring an additional 136,697 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,769,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,527,000 after acquiring an additional 78,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

