Brokers Offer Predictions for Evolent Health Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a report released on Friday, March 29th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Evolent Health by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Evolent Health by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

