Brokerages Set Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $9.83 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $736.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

