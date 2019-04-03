Brokerages Set Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Target Price at $41.55

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Santander cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

