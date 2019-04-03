Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) PT at $27.77

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 350,357 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock remained flat at $$27.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

